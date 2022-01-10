Thoughts and prayers

Words cannot express the horrors that stranded tourists, who were on their way to Murree, might have gone through in the darkness of night on a blocked road. More than 20 people died – some suffocated to death when they left their car heaters on. We cannot imagine the pain of the families of these victims. Why did the government allow a large number of tourists when it knew that the Met department had predicted heavy snowstorms in Murree and Galyat? The authorities were interested in boasting about the number of tourists who visited the area and projecting it as a boom in tourism.

One of the stranded tourists said that he called for help, but no one responded to the calls. The authorities should stop advertising these areas as tourist spots if they don’t have the facilities to accommodate a large number of tourists or to deal with such emergencies.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

*****

The tragic Murree incident where more than 20 people including women and children died has failed us. What is even more shocking is the fact that the ruling party which always insists on boosting tourism has failed to properly manage the sector. A big problem is that instead of accepting our failure and learning something from it, we justify them. Factors like a large number of vehicles, insufficient roads and the failure in doing something about the possible snowstorm contributed to the deaths of so many people including children. The question: who is responsible for managing traffic and predicting the weather conditions? The government is responsible.

The authorities should not have allowed a large number of visitors to a place which does not have proper accommodation facilities – a widely known fact. They should have informed visitors about travel SOPs and other safety measures. If such tragic incidents continue to happen, the country’s tourism sector would never be strengthened.

Anwar Saya Khan

Islamabad