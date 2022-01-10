Bleak picture

This refers to the news report ‘July-Dec trade deficit widens 100pc to $24.78’ (January 4). After crossing this ‘milestone’, the country is ‘poised’ to achieve a trade deficit of $50 billion by June – this is another record high for a nation that is struggling to survive while scrambling for borrowings from every available source. It is not surprising that the government is eager to get IMF conditions cleared from parliament for the revival of the stalled package, after being confronted with a default-like situation. Factors like pro-rich policies and the uncontrolled import of luxury items are playing havoc with the economy. Shockingly, the government chose to raise the salaries of public sector employees by 10 to 25 percent in the budget where it projected the fiscal deficit of Rs3.1 trillion for FY 2021-2022.
The bottom line is that the government’s economic team does not have a viable plan or a vision to come out of the current financial crisis. Crucial economic reforms are inescapable, but the economic team is still focusing on cosmetic steps.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
