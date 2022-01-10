Climate threat

Climate change – as the name implies – refers to variation in global climate. It is a great threat to the biosphere. Research has revealed that the depletion of the ozone layer, unusual rainfalls, floods and rise in global temperatures are results of climate change.
Global temperatures are higher than ever before, and they continue to rise. The rise of the global average sea level is another indicator of climate change. To counter the effects of climate change, which is an evolving threat, we must act now.
Khair Muhammad
Sukkur
