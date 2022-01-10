Easy to use

The expansion of digital payments has turned out to be a game-changer not just for individual customers but also for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Such enterprises are able to streamline their operations and avoid unnecessary hassle. An important milestone in this regard has been the introduction of Raast by the State Bank of Pakistan. It has significantly cut down on processing and turnaround times for transactions. It is also simple to use.

The efforts that the State Bank of Pakistan is making in collaboration with financial institutions to make digital transactions easier are extremely appreciable.

Ammar Muzafar

Karachi