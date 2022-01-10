Easy to use

The expansion of digital payments has turned out to be a game-changer not just for individual customers but also for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Such enterprises are able to streamline their operations and avoid unnecessary hassle. An important milestone in this regard has been the introduction of Raast by the State Bank of Pakistan. It has significantly cut down on processing and turnaround times for transactions. It is also simple to use.
The efforts that the State Bank of Pakistan is making in collaboration with financial institutions to make digital transactions easier are extremely appreciable.
Ammar Muzafar
Karachi
On Saturday , the heart-wrenching Murree incident shook the nation to the core. More than 20 tourists who were...
The new variant ‘Omicron’ is becoming a threat to the healthcare system of underdeveloped countries like Pakistan....
Thousands of people who were on their way to Murree to spend some quality time with their families and friends were...
The people of Afghanistan have been facing an acute hunger crisis for many months now. A majority of people don’t...
Words cannot express the horrors that stranded tourists, who were on their way to Murree, might have gone through in...
This refers to the news report ‘July-Dec trade deficit widens 100pc to $24.78’ . After crossing this...
Comments