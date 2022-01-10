Increase in women’s seats in LGs demanded

LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) has proposed amendments by increasing the number in women’s seats on reserved seats of minorities, workers/peasants, youth, traders and disabled without making any change in the total number of seats.

In a convention arranged by WISE held at a local hotel, Executive Director, WISE, Bushra Khaliq demanded the Punjab government to amend Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021. She called for increasing reserved seats to 50 percent.

She said peasants/workers and youth could be women too. “Women are good peasants and workers.” WISE demanded at least 33 percent women representation in the local government to achieve SDGs 2030.

Welcoming the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021, WISE suggested the government make it binding on the political parties and electoral groups to allocate five percent tickets in metropolitan, district council, neighbourhood council /village council in line with the Election Act 2017.

Women's representation is on decline, she observed and demanded the state provide them equal opportunities at all levels of decision making. Women from 7 districts participated in the convention.

Mubeen Uddin Qazi, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, speaking on the occasion, said the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 is very pro-women. He encouraged women to take part in the coming local government elections as the local bodies will be more powerful this time as compared to the past. He said councillors’ seats would be given to women on a proportional basis and there will be no by-elections. Salman Abid, a social activist, said women’s participation in local bodies’ elections will provide oxygen to democracy but no political party wants to empower local government.

We do not have democratic attitudes, he said. “PLGO 2021 is much better than the one in 2013 as powers have been devolved. LDA and Wasa would come under local government which is a revolutionary step of this government and 30 percent of the total budget will be given to local bodies,” he said. Women will have representation in Panchayats and councils. He was hopeful the new system would play an important role in resolving people’s problems. Zahid Islam, an expert on Local Government, said there would be more room for work in the new local government.