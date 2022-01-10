Helpline 15 receives 1,403 calls

LAHORE:Weekly performance report of Dolphin and PRU was released here on Sunday. Both the wings gave immediate response to all 1,403 calls received on Helpline 15. During the search, 7,305 motorcycles, 4 vehicles and more than 9,500 people were checked. Dolphin and PRU helped 457 people, impounded 24 motorcycles and 4 vehicles and arrested 107 people over incomplete documents.
Cases were registered against three motorcycles with fake number plates. Around 14 accused involved in vandalism, two accused involved in fireworks and four accused involved in aerial firing were arrested. During the patrol, 25 habitual and court criminals were also arrested.
