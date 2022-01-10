Mayo’s record room catches fire

LAHORE:A fire broke out in a room at the 3rd floor of Mayo Hospital Emergency on Sunday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The fire broke out in the record room due to short circuit.
Biker injured: A 35-year-old bike-rider was injured by the vehicle of Chief Secretary Squad in the Shadman area on Sunday morning. The injured bike-rider was identified as Adeel. The chief secretary accompanied the squad while shifting the injured to Services Hospital.
Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Police has arrested two female members of house burglars gang...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Muhammad Bilal Bhatti has been awarded PhD...
Islamabad: The Saturday evening was damp and bitterly cold. It felt all the more freezing after one had watched...
LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment has proposed amendments by increasing the number in women’s seats on...
Islamabad: Recent intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has increased the demand for...
LAHORE:Weekly performance report of Dolphin and PRU was released here on Sunday. Both the wings gave immediate...
