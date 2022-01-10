Mayo’s record room catches fire

LAHORE:A fire broke out in a room at the 3rd floor of Mayo Hospital Emergency on Sunday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. The fire broke out in the record room due to short circuit.

Biker injured: A 35-year-old bike-rider was injured by the vehicle of Chief Secretary Squad in the Shadman area on Sunday morning. The injured bike-rider was identified as Adeel. The chief secretary accompanied the squad while shifting the injured to Services Hospital.