Providing clean drinking water to people mission, says Perveen Sarwar

LAHORE: Wife of the Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar has said that providing clean drinking water to the people is mission of her life and her foundation was providing clean drinking water to 2.2 million people daily.

She said that the Foundation was working to provide clean drinking water to the people through filtration plants and solar water pumps in urban as well as rural areas.

Perveen Sarwar said that the peace of mind that comes from serving humanity cannot be described in words. Philanthropists should also come forward and help their brothers in need, she added.

Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Perveen Sarwar was talking to the media and addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Sarwar Foundation’s Filtration Plant here outside a private hospital. The President of the hospital Tariq Hameed Fazal Social Worker Musarrat Qayyum and others were also present on the occasion.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation was one of the largest NGO providers of clean drinking water in Pakistan. She also thanked the philanthropists who have always been at the forefront for this noble cause, adding that clean drinking water prevents the spread of waterborne diseases among the masses. She further stated that the hospitals were also serving ailing humanity by providing them with free-of-cost healthcare facilities and medical camps were organised regularly in the under-served areas across Punjab where deserving patients receive free check-ups and medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Al-Mustafa Eye Hospital Tariq Hameed Fazal said that the way Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar were working for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of the society was commendable.

He thanked Sarwar Foundation for installing the filtration plant as it would not only provide clean drinking water to the thousands of patients who come to the hospital but also residents of the area.