Lawyers among 400 booked for jubilation firing

LAHORE: Islampura police registered an FIR against 400 persons, including lawyers for firing in the air after victory in the Bar elections.

Several rounds of ammunition were fired into the air. The area was shaken by the celebratory firing. The lawyers were celebrating their victory in the Bar elections at Aiwan-e-Adal. Police recovered empty shells of 9mm, 223 and 30 bore pistols from the spot. The case was registered on the complaint of SI Awais Ahmed.

Cash, valuables taken away: Some thieves took away cash and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees from a house in Muslim Park, Shahdara Town here on Sunday. The family of Ejaz had gone to attend a marriage function when some unidentified thieves entered the house and took away cash and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Meanwhile, thieves broke into the house of one Ismael in Faisal Town and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees.

Shot at: A 22-year-old youth was shot at and wounded in a fight over collecting currency notes being showered during a wedding function near Joray Pul on Sunday. The injured Mukarab Ali was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger.

Eight booked: Manawan police registered a case against eight persons for killing a traffic warden in the limits of Manawan police a day ago.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim's paternal uncle Musaddiq. The victim Kashif Ameen and his uncle Musaddiq were on their way in a car when they found the road blocked by the accused Awais Ayub Butt by parking his car. The victim exchanged hot words with the accused over road blockage and drove away from the scene. The accused Awais along with his accomplices chased the victim, approached him near his house and shot him to death.

Two held: Nankana police arrested two accused on charges of kidnapping and killing an employee of health department within 24 hours. The victim Saeer Hameed, an employee of Basic Health Unit Borala Shahkot, was kidnapped for ransom yesterday. The kidnappers, including Jamshed and Zahid killed him and dumped his body in a canal . IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident and directed immediate arrest of the accused.

Hit to death: A loader rickshaw driver was hit to death by a coaster bus in the limits of Chuhng police on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ramzan. The rickshaw overturned after Ramzan's clothes entangled in the rickshaw's chain and he fell on the road. Meanwhile, the driver of a coaster bus coming from behind could not apply the brakes and the bus ran over him, resulting into his instant death. Body was removed to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 394 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 419 were injured. Out of this, 257 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 162 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.