Monday January 10, 2022
Lahore

Youth commits suicide

January 10, 2022

LAHORE:A youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Lytton Road police area on Sunday. The victim identified as Nabeel lived in the house of his sister and was addicted to drugs. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and ended his life by hanging himself with a rope. Body was shifted to the morgue.

