JI women wing rallies for civic facilities

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami women wing took out a protest rally as part of the party campaign for realisation of civic facilities for the people of Lahore titled “Ab Jaag Mere Lahore” (Wake Up My Lahore Now) at Thokar Niaz Beg on Sunday.

Large number of slogan chanting women and children participated in the rally led by JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, Women Wing Deputy Secretaries Dr Humaira Tariq and Samina Saeed, former MNA Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi, President Political Affairs Lahore Anila Mahmood, Ayesha Ashraf and others, besides President Women Liaison Department Lahore Wasim Aslam Qureshi, Convener Civic Problems committee Mehmoodul Ahad, Abdul Aziz Abid, President Political Affairs Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Information Secretary AD Kashif.

Addressing the protest, Mian Zikrullah Mujahid said Lahore is currently facing serious problems like gas and power outages, unavailability of clean drinking water, worst inflation, filth pile ups, unemployment and unrest. The government agencies and so-called public representatives have no interest in solving public problems. He said all the institutions had become hotbeds of corruption. Wasa charged huge bills from the people but failed to provide clean drinking water, he alleged and warned that if the problems of Lahore were not solved then the rulers would be surrounded.

He said deaths of tourists in Murree were caused due to incompetence and mismanagement and the rulers should resign. Dr Zubeida Jabeen said that Lahore had become a land of problems as rulers had failed miserably in discharging their responsibilities. Other leaders appealed to the masses to support JI in realisation of their basic rights and also vote for JI candidates in the coming elections.