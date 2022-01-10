Govt to replace Sahulat bazaar with Rehri bazaar

LAHORE: The government has decided to end Sahulat bazaar in Shadman and replaced it with Rehri bazaar, asking vendors to purchase pushcarts on installments.

The vendors in Shadman bazaar said the administration is asking them to purchase pushcarts from Akhuwat at Rs50,000 on installments. They said the cost of a pushcart should not be more than 20,000. They said quantity of sellable items would be limited. Presently, each seller is using three to four benches to sell items.

An increasing trend in prices of all fruits and vegetables was witnessed. Besides, overcharging continued in markets. Supply of fruits and vegetables was affected due to rains which increased the prices.

The price of chicken (live bird) was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs196 per kg, while it was sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs14 per kg, at Rs284 per kg, and was sold Rs300 to 550 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, B-Grade at Rs33 to 36 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs29 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 43 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs35 to 38 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic Chinese at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg. Ginger Chinese was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs295 to 305 kg sold at Rs360 per kg, and Thai fixed at Rs205 to 215 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Brinjal price was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 kg. Bitter gourd fixed at Rs110 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Spinach farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 and spinach local by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini long was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, Zucchini farm by Rs13 per kg, was fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs29 per kg, fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Mongray was unchanged at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs29 per kg, fixed at Rs110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs150 to per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Turnip was increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs20 to 30 per bundle.

Green beans were sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs66 to 185 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs235 to 245 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

Grapes Tofi fixed at Rs175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari unchanged at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs220 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana fixed at Rs420 to 430 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg.

Musami A grade was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per dozen, B-grade at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 25 per piece.

Waternut was fixed at Rs65 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Friuter A-grade was fixed at Rs105 to 110 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen.

Kinow was fixed at Rs100 to 105 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, Kinow B-grade fixed at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 130 per dozen.

Malta was fixed at Rs87 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 180 per dozen.

Chiku was fixed at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.