Monday January 10, 2022
World

Six die in South African floods

By AFP
January 10, 2022

Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, a senior regional official said on Sunday.

"A total of six people died in separate incidents including a member of the... police services," Oscar Mabuyane, the Eastern Cape provincial premier said in a statement, updating the death toll. The policeman died conducting rescue and recovery operations.

