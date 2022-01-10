Six die in South African floods

Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province, a senior regional official said on Sunday.
"A total of six people died in separate incidents including a member of the... police services," Oscar Mabuyane, the Eastern Cape provincial premier said in a statement, updating the death toll. The policeman died conducting rescue and recovery operations.
