Aid agencies suspend work in Tigray after deadly strike: UN

Nairobi: Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a deadly air strike on a camp for people displaced by the brutal war, the UN’s emergency response agency said on Sunday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement to AFP that the attack at midnight Friday in the town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray had "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths", according to its preliminary information.

Tigray rebels said Saturday that the attack had killed 56 people, but it was not possible to independently verify the claims because access to war-hit Tigray is restricted and it remains under a communications blackout.