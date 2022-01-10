Thousands protest Covid-19 rules in Belgium

Brussels: Several thousand protesters marched in Brussels on Sunday to oppose anti-coronavirus regulations, as European governments mull tighter rules in the face of the omicron wave.
There was no repeat of the violence that had marred previous, larger demonstrations in the Belgian capital, although police intervened to surround a small group that approached the EU headquarters.
As it marched through the city the crowd -- 5,000-strong according to the police -- chanted "freedom, freedom!" and brandished banners denouncing what they called a "vaccine dictatorship".
