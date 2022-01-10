Women’s camel beauty contest makes debut in S Arabia

Rumah, Saudi Arabia: Saudi women, in a first for the conservative kingdom, have paraded their camels in a beauty pageant for the prized "ships of the desert".
"I hope today to reach a certain social standing, inshallah (God willing)," said Lamia al-Rashidi, 27, who participated at the weekend contest in the Rumah desert northeast of the capital Riyadh.
The event, part of the prestigious King Abdelaziz Festival, was previously a men-only affair. "I’ve been interested in camels ever since I was little," said Rashidi, whose family owns 40 camels.
