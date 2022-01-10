Fire at BD Rohingya camp leaves thousands homeless

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: Thousands of people were left homeless after a fire gutted parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.

About 850,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority -- many of whom escaped a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar that UN investigators concluded was executed with "genocidal intent" -- live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.

"About 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire," said Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp. The fire started at Camp 16 and raced through shelters made of bamboo and tarpaulin, leaving more than 5,000 people homeless, he said.

"The fire started at 4:40 pm (1040 GMT) and was brought under control at around 6:30 pm," he told AFP. Abdur Rashid, 22, said the fire was so big that he ran for safety as his house and furniture were engulfed by the blaze.

"Everything in my house was burnt. My baby and wife were out. There were a lot of things in the house," he said. "I saved 30,000 taka (350 dollars) from working as a day labourer The money was burnt in the fire.