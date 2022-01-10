30 kidnapped Nigerian students freed

Kano, Nigeria: Gunmen in northwest Nigeria’s Kebbi state have freed 30 students and a teacher after seven months of captivity, according to a local official. More than 1,400 children were abduted in Nigeria last year according to the United Nations, mostly during attacks on schools and colleges by gunmen known locally as "bandits". Students are often quickly released after ransom payments but 200 were still missing in September, the UN added.