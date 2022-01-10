 
Monday January 10, 2022
Mahathir has successful medical procedure

By AFP
January 10, 2022
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamed has undergone a procedure at a specialist heart hospital and is expected to be discharged in the coming days, the medical facility said Sunday. The 96-year-old was admitted Friday to the National Heart Institute, which said he was to have an "elective medical procedure", without giving further details.

