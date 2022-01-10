Somalia polls to complete by Feb 25

Mogadishu: Somali leaders announced on Sunday they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25, after repeated delays in the process that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.

The agreement was reached after several days of talks hosted by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble with state leaders aimed at ending an impasse over the polls. Roble and Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed have long been at loggerheads over the election crisis.