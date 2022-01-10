Somalia polls to complete by Feb 25

Mogadishu: Somali leaders announced on Sunday they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25, after repeated delays in the process that have threatened the stability of the troubled country.
The agreement was reached after several days of talks hosted by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble with state leaders aimed at ending an impasse over the polls. Roble and Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed have long been at loggerheads over the election crisis.
Riyadh: Authorities in Saudi Arabia were investigating on Sunday after a samba performance by dancers some considered...
Johannesburg: At least six people, including a diver, have been killed in flash flooding from torrential rains in...
Rio de Janeiro: Rescuers searched on Sunday for two people still missing as the death toll rose to eight from a cliff...
Washington: The United Nations found thousands of weapons recently seized in the Arabian Sea likely came from a single...
Nairobi: Aid agencies have suspended their work in an area of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a deadly air strike on...
Accra: A gathering of West African states agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali, a delegate said on Sunday,...
Comments