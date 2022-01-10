Concern grows for Palestinian teen held by Israel

Al-Jalazun refugee camp, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian teenager Amal Nakhleh’s first name means "hope" in Arabic, but his parents are in despair because he is chronically ill and one of the few minors held without charge by Israel.

"Since his arrest last year I have only seen him twice, including last week when he told me he wanted to go on hunger strike," journalist Moammar Nakhleh said of his 17-year-old son. "This scares me because he is already very weak," from myasthenia, a rare neuromuscular disease, and underwent surgery in 2020 to have a tumour removed from his rib cage, Nakhleh said.

Israeli authorities accuse Amal of throwing stones at soldiers and have held him for a year in administrative detention. The practice allows for suspects to be detained without charge for renewable six-month terms while investigations are ongoing. Amal faces a new hearing Monday, and his father is worried that his detention could be renewed.