Dozens of Hindu couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Dressed in colourful clothes and adorned with traditional handmade garlands, dozens of Hindu couples from different parts of Sindh tied the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi on Sunday.

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) had organized the programme at the Railway Ground located on II Chundrigar Road. PHC Patron-in-Chief and PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MPA Mangla Sharma were prominent among those who attended the event.

The first mass wedding, which was held back in 2008, had seen 35 couples get married at same time. That figure has grown over the years. The main purpose of organising the mass wedding is to alleviate the problems of the Hindu community in Pakistan, as many families cannot afford to marry off their children, according to the PHC leaders.

“This year, because of safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, we invited only half of them to the ceremony,” said Vankwani. He added that it was a cultural activity for the Hindu community that made up nine million of Pakistan’s population. “The event also conveys the message to the world that our minority communities are completely free to hold their social events in accordance with their religion.”

Happiness was obvious on the faces of brides and grooms escorted by equally excited parents, relatives, and friends. Community members on the occasion also acknowledged assistance from different organisations and individuals for the much-cherished cause.