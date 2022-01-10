JI decides to expand protest across city as sit-in completes 10 days

The Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) protest sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly against the controversial Sindh Local Government [Amendment] Act 2021 completed 10 days on Sunday when its leaders announced that the party would not only continue with the ongoing sit-in but it would also expand its protest to other parts of the city to pressure the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government to withdraw the bill.

JI’s central deputy chief Liaquat Baloch, who visited the sit-in on Sunday, said the PPP’s leadership should accept its mistake and repeal the disputed law as per aspirations of the people of Karachi and other parts of the province.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should put his house in order before setting out for a Karachi-Islamabad march,” Baloch said, adding that the local government law was a really black law and Bilawal should ensure the implementation of the constitution that had clearly stipulated devolution of powers to the grassroots level.

He asked the PPP leadership to replace the controversial law with a fresh and better one after consultations with genuine stakeholders. JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the JI leadership had after internal consultations decided to expand the protest across Karachi.

“As a result of the sit-in, a wave of awareness can be seen across the province as people of rural areas have started asking for their due rights,” he remarked. Rehman said that the local government law had not only deepened the ethnic divide but also divided the province into rural and urban classes. He added that the JI sit-in was representing 60 million people of Sindh.

A delegation of the World Gujrati Federation led by its chairman Dr Saleem also participated in the protest and assured the JI leadership of their complete support and cooperation.