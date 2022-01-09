 
Sunday January 09, 2022
National

PTI notifies KP committee on candidates

January 09, 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has notified Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Advisory Committee comprising 10 members, with Provincial President Pervez Khattak as its head. The objective was to propose names for appointment of the party nominees in local government elections.

