Four kidney transplants performed in a week at MIKD

MULTAN: Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) Director Prof Dr Ali Imran Saturday said four successful kidney transplants were performed at the MIKD in a week.

Talking to reporters, four patients and their donors were discharged after being kept in the transplant ward for a few days.

He said Dr Muhammad Salman Arshad, Dr Syed Ali Imran Zaidi, Dr Tanveer-ul-Haq, Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Masood Afzal, Dr Noman Masood, Dr Ayaz Bilal and other urology team conducted the transplants.