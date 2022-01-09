 
close
Sunday January 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Four kidney transplants performed in a week at MIKD

By Our Correspondent
January 09, 2022
Four kidney transplants performed in a week at MIKD

MULTAN: Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) Director Prof Dr Ali Imran Saturday said four successful kidney transplants were performed at the MIKD in a week.

Talking to reporters, four patients and their donors were discharged after being kept in the transplant ward for a few days.

He said Dr Muhammad Salman Arshad, Dr Syed Ali Imran Zaidi, Dr Tanveer-ul-Haq, Dr Muhammad Asif, Dr Masood Afzal, Dr Noman Masood, Dr Ayaz Bilal and other urology team conducted the transplants.

Comments