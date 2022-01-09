Khagga appointed Chairman of Agriculture Task Force

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has appointed Abid Mehmood Khagga as Chairman of Agriculture Task Force (ATF) for revival of cotton especially in South Punjab. A notification has been issued in this regard.
The Secretary South Punjab will work with the Chairman Agriculture Task Force to take action against counterfeit agricultural interventions in South Punjab. Abid Mahmood Khagga belongs to Khanewal district. The mafia selling counterfeit inputs is being dealt with iron hands and those involved in this heinous business are being punished.
Punjab Government has zero tolerance against those involved in counterfeit agricultural pesticides and every possible step is being taken to root out this business. In this regard, the Agriculture Department is taking every action against the accused.
The appointment of Abid Mehmood Khagga will help in get rid of agricultural inputs in South Punjab and help in providing agricultural inputs to the farmers.
