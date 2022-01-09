Weather system producing rain, snowfall starts weakening: PMD

Islamabad: The weather system producing rain and snowfall has started weakening and weather will remain clear in most parts of the country during the next few days.

“There will be no significant rain and snowfall during the next few days and the weather will be cold and dry,” spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar told this agency here on Saturday.

The country has witnessed back to back two weather events during which intermittent rain and snowfall continued for many days.

The PMD has already issued forecast of extreme weather conditions, heavy falls and snowfall and advised the concerned authorities to remain alert, he said.

“Snowfall in Murree occurs every year and we issue alerts but the tourists who belong to the plain areas usually could not determine the severity of the weather situation and throng to the tourists destinations along with their families,” Dr. Babar said.

The tourists being unaware of the severe weather situations do not take necessary precautionary measures while traveling.

About the measurement of snowfall in Murree, the spokesman said Murree has received 17 inches of snow during the last 24 hours as per PMD observatory.

He said that the PMD only provides measurement of the snowfall at the areas where its observatories and equipment are installed.

However the top areas of Murree have received far more snowfall than what has measured through these observatories, Dr. Babar said.

The personnel’s of Pakistan Army and other civil armed forces have been deployed for carrying out rescue and relief activities for those tourists who are still stranded in their vehicles.

The intermittent rain spell continued for the six days across the country disrupted the daily life of the citizens, caused gas outages and low pressures, electricity suspension, hampered street vendors businesses and damaged crops.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain with snow over hills occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at few places in Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

The snowfall recorded during the period was Murree 17 inches, Kalam, Malam Jabba 12, Gupis 05, Dir 02 and Drosh 01.The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -10 C, Gupis -06, Hunza, Bagrote -04, Kalam, Skardu -03, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Astore, Rawalakot, Kalat -02, Dir, Mir Khani, Cherat and Murree -01 C.