Rescue operations underway in Galiyat amid snowfall

PESHAWAR: Rescue operation and clearing of road were underway in Galiyat when a large number of tourists coming from Murree were stranded due to road blockade after heavy snowfall, officials told The News.

There were concerns about casualties of tourists in Galiyat after the snowfall that claimed many lives in Murree. However, senior officials informed that no casualty had been reported from Galiyat or any part of Abbottabad after the snowfall.

“No casualty has been reported from the Abbottabad side. The DIG Hazara and his teams are moving on foot to Nathiagali, helping the stranded passengers and getting the road cleared,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

Teams of Rescue 1122, police, district administration and other departments along with local people were helping those stranded after the snow. In many areas, the stranded people were provided food, medicines, tea and other requirements to fight the cold. Machinery was busy to clear roads in different areas so that the stranded vehicles could move.

District Police Officer Abbottabad Zahoor Afridi said that 16 people had been evacuated in Changlagali.

The DPO said that no death had been reported from any area in the jurisdiction of Abbottabad.

“We evacuated more than 5,000 vehicles from Galiyat through Abbottabad on Friday after they came via Murree. Later in the evening, we closed all entry points to Galiyat,” said Afridi.

The DPO informed that around 400 people were staying in different hotels of Galiyat who would be evacuated once the roads are cleared.

“All of those staying in Galiyat are safe and sound,” he said. Steps are being taken in other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that had received heavy snow in the last couple of days and tourists are visiting these towns in large numbers.