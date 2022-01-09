GIK teacher honoured

SWABI: A teacher of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) has been included in the world’s top two percent scientists.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Prof Ghulam Hussain said that Stanford University recently published an update of the list of the world’s top two percent scientists. He said this ranking was considered as the most prestigious worldwide and was drawn from a database of more than 8 million scientists considered to be active worldwide.

“I have been listed in this prestigious ranking. I have been listed in both single year and career lists,” he elaborated. Prof Hussain belongs to a middle-class family of Burewala in Punjab.

He completed his early education from a school in his hometown, and later did his pre-engineering from the Burewala Degree College in 1995. He did BSc in mechanical engineering from UET Lahore in 1996. He did his PhD from a university in China in 2009.

He has also served abroad. He has been teaching at the GIK Institute since 2015.

He is a renowned scholar with special emphasis on sustainability, processing and mechanical characterization. Currently, he is working on emerging processes such as incremental forming, friction stir welding and processing, deformation machining, 3D printing and hybridization of the processes.