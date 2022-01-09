Two militants killed in Lakki Marwat operation

ByOur correspondent

LAKKI MARWAT: Two alleged militants were killed in an operation in the Wanda Amir area, official sources said on Saturday.

They said that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu region, had received information that a group of militants was present near Amir Wanda road for carrying out a sabotage act.

Following the information, the CTD special raiding teams launched an intelligence-based operation in Wanda Amir in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

The militants, they said, opened fire on the police and the exchange of fire continued for hours. The cops found the bodies two terrorists after the exchange of fire, they said, adding, the other terrorists managed to escape.

The killed militants were identified as Muhammad Naseer, alias Naseer Molvi, son of Umar Ayaz, resident of Salarkhel, and Asif Ali, son of Siddique Ali,

resident of Bilal Town Lakki City, who were wanted by CTD in various cases of terrorism, target-killing, extortion and attack on police.

Two Kalashnikovs, six magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, two bundle wire, ID cards, cash, explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other items were recovered from the possession of the slain militants.

The sources said that the said militants were involved in attacking the Lakki Police Mobile in which four cops were martyred at a hotel on Lakki-Mianwali road in October last year.

They said that the slain militants belonged to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group led by Commander Haroon alias Zarar Gandapur.