Sunday January 09, 2022
Peshawar

One sentenced to life in prison

January 09, 2022

MANSEHRA: The additional session judge handed down life imprisonment to an accused in the holy Quran desecration case here on Saturday.

The trial was held inside the district jail for the last two consecutive years because of the sensitive nature of the case.

