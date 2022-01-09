3 siblings die of suffocation in Swat

MINGORA: Three siblings were killed and their mother fell unconscious due to suffocation caused by the leakage of gas in a room of the house in Charbagh area in Swat district, police said on Saturday.
They said that gas was accumulated in the room due to leakage, which caused suffocation and subsequently death to the three children while their mother fell unconscious.
The dead were identified as Hazrat Shah, 6, Wajiha, 4, and Manahil, 2.
The police said that the father of the children, Akhtar Ali who was in the Police Department, had recently died in a road accident on the Motorway.
THREE INJURED: Mea while three persons su tained injuries when a car skidded off the road and fellin a nullah in Nawagai area in Barikot tehsil.
The personnel of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and shifted them to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Barikot.
