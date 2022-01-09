Humna secures big lead in SGA Ladies Amateur Golf

KARACHI: National ladies champion Humna Amjad on Saturday consolidated her lead in the Engro 4th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) Ladies Amateur Golf Championship 2022 here at the Karachi Golf Club.

After an opening round score of 80, Humna brought some improvement to her game as she carded five-over-par 77 in the second round for an aggregate of 157 over 36 holes. She now has a healthy five-shot lead going into the third and final round of the championship hosted by SGA.

In second place is Daniah Syed, who carded 80 and now has an aggregate of 162. Her sister Abiha Syed is in joint third place along with Lahore’s Ana James Gill at 176.

In the handicap 13-24 category, Tabassum Sharif carded 89 to take a one-shot lead. In second place is Amjad Amjad at 90 followed by Ayesha Kashif (92), Ayesha Fauzan (97) and Rukkaya Habib (100).

The three-day championship being sponsored by Engro will conclude on Sunday (today).