Aisam and partner reach ATP final

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Alexander Nedovyesov breezed past their opponents in an emphatic style to move into the final of the ATP World Tennis Championship in Melbourne on Saturday.
The pair defeated the Lithuanian/Ukrainian team of Ricardas Berankis and Denys Molchanov 6-2, 6-2 to continue their exceptional run.
Aisamul/Nedovyesov gave no chance to their opponent in both sets, breaking their serve twice to settle the matter. Aisam and his new partner toppled some of the leading pairs on their way to the final where they will now meet the Anglo-Dutch duo of Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof. The pair is ranked No 1 in the ATP event. Aisam and Nedovyesov are preparing for the Australian Open starting from January 17. The pair already looks threatening following a superb run to the final in one of the major events ahead of the Grand Slam. The No 1 seeded pair defeated Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-2, 6-4 in the second semis.
