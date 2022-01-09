Khawaja pushes Aussies towards 4-0 series lead

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match to place Australia in a commanding position against England in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Saturday.

Khawaja has been in imperious form in his comeback from a 30-month Test exile, hitting 137 in the first innings before adding an unbeaten 101 to break English hearts.

His domineering 179-run partnership with Cameron Green set up a late declaration and left a beleaguered England having to defy history with a formidable target of 388.

The tourists got to the close without losing a wicket for 30, with Zak Crawley on 22 not out and Haseeb Hameed on eight. They trail by 357. Khawaja became the third Australian player to score twin centuries in 140 years of Ashes cricket at the SCG, and the sixth in a Test match.

He hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Green registered his second Test half-century with a confidence-boosting 74 before he top-edged Jack Leach to Joe Root.

Alex Carey was out first ball to Leach, signalling the long-awaited declaration by skipper Pat Cummins.

Leach finished with 4-84 off 21.5 overs.

Smith again failed to get going in a 31-ball stay and was bowled for 23 after he was late on the shot from a Leach skidder.

Mark Wood once again captured the valued wicket of the number-one-rated Test batsman Labuschagne, having him caught behind for 29.

Australia lost openers Warner (3) and Marcus Harris (27) before lunch.

Wood coaxed an outside edge off Warner for stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope to take the catch.

The stand-in gloved a catch to dismiss Harris off spinner Leach. England earlier added 36 runs before they were dismissed for 294 to give Australia a 122-run innings lead. Boland continued his remarkable series with his team´s best figures of 4-36.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

Australia first innings 416-8 declared

England first innings

H Hameed b Starc 6

Z Crawley b Boland 18

D Malan c Khawaja b Green 3

J Root c Smith b Boland 0

B Stokes lbw b Lyon 66

J Bairstow c Carey b Boland 113

J Buttler c Khawaja b Cummins 0

M Wood c Lyon b Cummins 39

J Leach c Cummins b Lyon 10

S Broad c Carey b Boland 15

J Anderson not out 4

Extras (b9, lb6, nb2, w3) 20

Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 294

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-36, 3-36, 4-36, 5-164, 6-173, 7-245, 8-266, 9-289, 10-294

Bowling: Cummins 20-6-68-2 (2w, 1nb), Starc 16-2-56-1 (1nb), Boland 14.1-6-36-4, Green 9-4-24-1 (1w), Lyon 17-0-88-2, Labuschagne 3-0-7-0

Australia second innings

M Harris c Pope (sub) b Leach 27

D Warner c Pope (sub) b Wood 3

M Labuschagne c Pope (sub) b Wood 29

S Smith b Leach 23

U Khawaja not out 101

C Green c root b Leach 74

A Carey c Pope (sub) b Leach 0

Extras (lb3, w5) 8

Total (6 wkts dec; 68.5 ov) . . . . . . 265

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-52, 3-68, 4-86, 5-265, 6-265

Bowling: Anderson 12-1-34-0, Broad 11-3-31-0, Wood 15-0-65-2 (1w), Leach 21.5-1-84-4, Root 7-0-35-0, Malan 2-0-13-0

England second innings

Z Crawley not out 22

H Hameed not out 8

Extras 0

Total (0 wkt; 11 overs) 30

Bowling: Starc 4-0-10-0, Cummings 4-0-15-0, Boland 3-1-5-0

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)