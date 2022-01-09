14 die in Egypt double bus crash

CAIRO: At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a coach and a minibus smashed into each other at high speed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, security officials said.
The minibus and the coach, which had come from the capital Cairo and was heading for the Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, collided while speeding in poor visibility due to fog around dawn, officials added.
The crash took place close to El-Tor in southern Sinai, some 300-km southeast of Cairo. The casualties were taken to a hospital in El-Tor.
NAIROBI: Several high-profile Ethiopian opposition figures were tasting freedom on Saturday after the government...
KOLKATA: The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan said on Saturday its former security chief had been arrested for suspected treason...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla to lead the US Central Command, which...
PARIS: Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with...
WASHINGTON: The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the...
Comments