Tanzania president reshuffles cabinet

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan reshuffled her cabinet on Saturday as she battled to put a lid on infighting in the country’s ruling party.
The move came just days after the speaker of parliament quit following a public falling out with Hassan over controversial comments criticising the level of government borrowing.
Hassan, who became Tanzania’s first female president in March last year, had hinted at the reshuffle earlier this week, saying she wanting to expel people in the government she suspects of siding with rivals ahead of elections due in 2025.
In the changes announced by the president’s chief secretary Hussein Katanga, several senior cabinet members were sacked including the ministers for justice, housing, industry and investment. Hassan accused rivals inside the government of trying to smear her leadership in a rare public showing of division within the ranks of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.
