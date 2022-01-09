 
Sunday January 09, 2022
Maldives sign mutual visa exemption agreement with China

By AFP
January 09, 2022
Maldives sign mutual visa exemption agreement with China

MALA©, Maldives: China on Saturday offered the Maldives infrastructure maintenance, medical aid and visa concessions as Beijing moved to strengthen its connections with the strategically placed Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said a mutual visa exemption agreement was signed during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Male.

