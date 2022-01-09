Maldives sign mutual visa exemption agreement with China

MALA©, Maldives: China on Saturday offered the Maldives infrastructure maintenance, medical aid and visa concessions as Beijing moved to strengthen its connections with the strategically placed Indian Ocean archipelago.
The Maldivian foreign ministry said a mutual visa exemption agreement was signed during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Male.
NAIROBI: Several high-profile Ethiopian opposition figures were tasting freedom on Saturday after the government...
KOLKATA: The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan said on Saturday its former security chief had been arrested for suspected treason...
CAIRO: At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a coach and a minibus smashed into each other at...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla to lead the US Central Command, which...
PARIS: Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with...
