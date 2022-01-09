Guided tours to Leopard Preservation Zone on the cards

Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) will complete modalities to hold guided tours to Leopard Preservation Zone, recently established in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), till the middle of this month.

According to the details, the IWMB wants to hold guided tours mainly focusing on providing maximum information to the visitors without causing any kind of problem to the wildlife species especially leopards that are considered highly shy animals.

The IWMB officials are identifying physical signs that will be shown to the visitors to understand how leopards mark their territory and how they move and hunt at a specific point in time.

The details showed that IWMB is also thinking to generate some funds through this activity that would help develop and promote flora and fauna in the protected national park.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is quite a common practice internationally that the visitors often have to pay some specific amount for guided tours to nature reserves and wildlife areas.

People from all walks of life will be eligible to get registered for the guided tours but the IWMB will try to give representation to all age groups.

The prominent personalities and social figures are also likely to become part of the guided tours that would help aware the general public about the importance of wildlife species in maintaining the ecology of the forest areas and national parks.

The young students and nature lovers would have more opportunities to closely monitor the wildlife species and enjoy the green character of the MHNP.

The IWMB chairperson informed that the trained rangers would provide security to the visitors during the guided tours that would be limited in number due to the sensitive nature of the protected national park.