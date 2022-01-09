Pak, Turk NGOs join hands for research on education

Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute and ILKE Foundation for Science, Culture and Education, Istanbul, Turkey, have signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation for joint research, joint trainings for faculty and students, Internship and exchange programmes, and leadership development initiatives.
The MoU was signed here by Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI, with Abdullah Serenli, General Secretary, ILKE.
Welcoming the initiative, Dr. Suleri said that it would formalise and strengthen the existing relationship between SDPI and the ILKE. He said that we look forward to continuing to build on our constructive co-operation in the interest of enhancing policy outreach, capacity building, and training programmes. He stressed the importance and need to embark upon all the scientific data, culture, education, and fine arts to mature the trend of society and melting bowl of different civilisations.
Serenli on the occasion said that the collaboration with SDPI would be instrumental to work for social development of youth, cooperate to support SMEs, as well as education & training, research & development.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board will complete modalities to hold guided tours to Leopard...
Islamabad: The weather system producing rain and snowfall has started weakening and weather will remain clear in most...
Islamabad : DIG Awais Ahmed paid a visit to police station Sabzi Mandi and checked the record of cases of heinous...
Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in...
LAHORE: South Asia Partnership Pakistan and Aurat Foundation held a convention on women’s political participation...
Islamabad: E-sports will involve Pakistani youth and will bring further investments in the country in future, said...
Comments