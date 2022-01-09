PhD degrees awarded to five scholars

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Saturday.

According to details, M Shakeel s/o M Ramzan has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Quantifying and Measuring Economic Reforms and Its Impact on Economic Growth of Pakistan (An Empirical Analysis)’, Qaisra Naheed d/o Iftikhar Haider in the subject of Urdu after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Creative Styles of Urdu Novel (Research Based Critical Study)’, Aroosa Fatima d/o Liaqat Ali in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Centre-Province Relations in Pakistan: A Case Study of Punjab (1988-1999)’, Ainy Zehra d/o Syed Anwar Hussain in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘PCBs Congeners Induced Biphasic Dose Response in Fish and HeLa Cell Lines’ and Bismillah Sahar d/o M Siddique Khan in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of In-Service Teachers’ Morale Training on their Self-Efficacy and Motivation to Teach at Secondary School Level in Lahore’.