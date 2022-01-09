Gender inequality refers to differences in people’s behavior and perspectives based on their gender. Even though this is a problem for both men and women but women are more affected. Although gender inequality is a global problem in today’s world, yet talk about globally, men have more opportunity and access in every field as compared to women.

They have less access to basic and higher education and less political representation and many more. According to UNICEF in worldwide, nearly 1 in 3 girls between the age of 15 and 19 are neither employed nor in education or training as compared to 1 in 10 boys.

As we know this is a global issue but if we talk about our country some people believe that women have a lower status than males, both physically and intellectually and that their lives are completely controlled by men. They believe that having a boy is a blessing while having a daughter is a problem. Home violence like beating spouse is a common occurrence. The honor of the family is linked to the activities of women. Educating a woman benefits the entire generation. An educated woman can better raise her children and assist to the family financially if needed. Gender discrimination is more common among those with a low educational background. Women’s education is supported by educated families because they understand that teaching a girl entail educating a future generation.

Females in Pakistan, like many other Muslim nations, are subjected to socio-cultural standards that affect their view. Financial difficulties are a big problem for women’s education, but many girls also experience abuse and humiliation. Females from rural areas, struggle to convince their parents to support school and higher education. Transportation issues, a lack of family support, and a restrictive family mindset lead to more problems for the females.

Gender equality is not just a basic human right, but also a necessity for a stable, wealthy, and good future. Gender equality allows a world in which men and women, girls and boys, have equal access to resources, opportunities, and protections. Empowering females at a young age has been shown to have long-term and cumulative advantages throughout their lives. Girls are given the skills and abilities they need to be good change makers in their homes and society when they are encouraged to participate in democratic areas. Girls have authorities on their own lives, goals, and needs, and they are powerful forces for gender equality in the globe.

The topic of gender inequality is extremely serious. It is deeply rooted in a society’s history, culture, and practices. For the improvement in society a general approach is required to address these issues. There should be some official policies to design in such a way as to improve women’s access to education, health, and employment prospects, while on the other hand, social involvement is also required.

To build a more equal, fair future, free from gender discrimination, parents need to start this thing in childhood for the betterment of society. —Subain Abbasi