353 new COVID-19 cases reported in City

LAHORE : As many as 406 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, however no death was reported due to the pandemic in last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 4,46,777 while 13,074 people had been died due to the coronavirus.

The P&SHD confirmed that 353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Sialkot, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Lodhran, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Okara, 15 in Rawalpindi, four in Gujranwala, two in Gujrat, six in Faisalabad, five in Multan, two each in Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakpattan and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,046,526 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,521 confirmed cases recovered from this disease in the province.

The department had urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

Another dengue case reported in Punjab:

Another confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), a dengue patient had died while 10 cases of dengue virus had been reported since January 01. The P&SHD said that 12 confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted 358,851 indoor and 78,393 outdoor surveillance of various places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from one place.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.