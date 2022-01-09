A sample survey of Punjab’s village Mohali was conducted to cover its various structural aspects. It also included the prevalence of belief among the villagers regarding superstitions and other supernatural aspects. Household enumeration was carried out to assess the total number of households and other relevant information. Total number of households was found to be 350.

Respondents of the present study were of age 55 and above. This elderly age group was selected in particular, as they might have observed or experienced the supernatural aspects in their lifetime. Out of 350 households and 223 eligible persons, 109 respondents were randomly selected resulting in 54 male and 55 female respondents. An interview schedule permitting multiple responses was made. The findings are based on descriptive analyses.

Belief in superstitions: Superstitions generally refer to having belief that certain things and incidences have positive or negative implications. For instance, certain colour, day and numbers are perceived to be lucky or unlucky in some societies. These beliefs may impact social life of people by influencing their behaviors. Believing in superstitions is a universal phenomenon. Type and degree of beliefs may vary in different regions and cultures.

Reasons for believing in superstitions:

Respondents were asked to state the reasons for believing in the superstitions. Half of the male respondents, who believe in various superstitions, equally emphasised experience and observation among the reasons. On the other hand, most of the females (about 70.0%) believed in superstitions on the basis of self-experience. More males than females stated observation as the reason for believing in superstitions. Females are perhaps considered more fatalistic and superstitious than males.

Belief in dreams: Generally, there are three basic types of dreams. Firstly, dreams that are reflection of our routine matters and experiences. These dream elements often emerge from memories of waking events (Stick gold et al., 2001). To them, emotions may play central role in the process of dreaming. The second type of dreams is based on the pleasant and unpleasant experiences of the past that are retained in subconscious mind. Third type is the one in which some unimaginable or unforeseen incidence is visualised. These dreams are considered to transcend the limitations of ordinary perception and customary logic (Hall, 1979). These might be associated with some prediction of future event or symbolic indication from supernatural or divine force. The third type primarily is related to our question on dreams. According to Green, Islamic tradition is rich in symbolic expressions and interpretations of dreams. The researcher elaborates that it was dreams and subsequent visions of the Prophet (PBUH) that had announced the beginning of Islam. Prophet Yusuf (PBUH) was also known for true interpretation of dreams

Visiting shrines: Shrines of sufi saints remain the significant aspect of religion and social structure in Pakistan. In rural areas, many tribes are associated with particular saint who originally converted that tribe to Islam (Ewing, 1983). Functions of shrines include social participation, provision of entertainment in the form of devotional music and songs (qawali), educating people, distribution of food, sweets, money etc. (Karin, 1983).

Respondents were asked about the purpose of their visits to the shrines. An overwhelming majority (89.0%) visit shrines of sufi saints for various purposes. Males constitute half of them.

Some of them enjoy being at the shrine and derive peace of mind. Satisfaction over some unresolved inner conflict was another common reason found in the study. The study also showed that most of both the genders visit shrines due to their dedication and respect for the sufi saint. They had learned the tradition from their forefathers and found contentment in it. —Javeria Bukhari, Rabia Khalil, Muneeba Shoukat, Sana Liaquat, Mehak Ayub