8502 arrested in cheque fraud cases in 2021

LAHORE: At least 22171 cases of cheque fraud/cheque dishonor were registered and 8502 accused were arrested across Punjab last year.

As per spokesperson Punjab police, challan of 10367 cases were completed and 1438 cases were dismissed. The accused of 1539 cases were innocent while 8827 cases were under investigation. 6449 cases of cheque fraud/cheque dishonor were registered in Lahore while 1823 accused were arrested. 1038 cases registered and 483 accused arrested in Sheikhupura region.

In Gujranwala region 2593 cases were registered and 1312 accused were arrested. In Rawalpindi region 1356 cases were registered and 596 accused were arrested while in Sargodha region 1072 cases were registered and 510 accused were arrested. In Faisalabad region 3471 cases were registered and 1050 accused were arrested while in Multan region 1777 cases were registered and 651 accused were arrested.

In Sahiwal region 1690 cases were registered and 683 accused were arrested while in DG Khan region 1078 cases were registered and 454 accused were arrested. Similarly in Bahawalpur region 1647 cases have been registered and 940 accused have been arrested.