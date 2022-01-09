Man arrested for killing his two aunts, burning their bodies

LAHORE: Green Town police arrested a man for killing his two maternal aunts with a sharp-edged weapon and set them on fire in December 2021.

Accused Ahmed stole 50 tolas of gold and Rs 600,000 from his aunts’ house. Victims Dur-e-Shehwar and Naheed Anjum forgave him after he returned the stolen goods to them. He nurtured grudge against his aunts who used to call him a thief whenever he met them. On the day of incident, he broke into the victims' house and killed them with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, he set their bodies on fire to make accidental deaths. The accused was handed over to Investigation Wing for further investigation.

Foolproof security: Lahore police made foolproof security arrangements for the Lahore Bar Association elections here on Saturday.

Strict checking was conducted by the police on the routes coming towards Lahore Bar Association. One SP, three DSPs, and nine SHOs along with over 400 personnel were deployed for security of Aiwan-e-Adal and its surroundings. Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and police station vehicles patrolled in and around Aiwan-e-Adal, keeping vigil on suspects.

Anti-crime meeting: An anti-crime meeting of City Division was held under the chairmanship of DIG Operations Lahore.

City Division's December anti-crime operations were reviewed by the DIG. He issued explanatory letters to DSP Shahdara and DSP Tibbi City for poor supervision and show-cause notices to SHO Shahdara for poor performance. He also issued orders for departmental action against SHO Lower Mall, Data Darbar, Bhati Gate, Yakki Gate and SHO Masti Gate. He directed to conduct a crackdown on thugs, gamblers and drug dealers.

178 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 394 road accidents in all 36districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 07 people died, whereas 419 were injured. Out of this 257 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 162 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The statistics show that 178 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 70 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 37 Faisalabad in with 45 victims and at third Multan with 24 road accidents and 33 victims. The majority (59%) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this an increasing the number of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 166drivers, 79 underage drivers, 46 pedestrians, and 214 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The details further reveal that 426 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 357 males and 69 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 79 were under 18 years of age, 223 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 124 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 287 motorbikes, 57 auto-rickshaws, 61 motorcars, 13 vans, 6 passenger buses, 11 trucks and 52 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.

Farewell ceremony: A grand ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Saturday in honour of the retired Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police Tanveer Zaman alias Veer Sepahi.

CCPO Lahore was the chief guest at the function. SSP Admin, SSP Discipline, SSP Legal, senior officers and staff of Capital City Police Headquarters attended the ceremony. CCPO congratulated Veer Sepahi on completing his tenure and wished him all the best for his future life. He said that the literary services of Veer Sepahi for the police department would always be remembered.

Two arrested for displaying weapons: Meanwhile, Chowki Punjab Society police arrested two persons for displaying weapons on social media. The accused were identified as Danish and Sher Ali. The accused had made a video with the weapon and uploaded it on social media.