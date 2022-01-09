PDMA dispatches blankets, dry ration for stranded tourists

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) dispatched 500 blankets and 500 packets of dry ration for tourists who were facing hardships due to heavy snowfall in Murree and adjacent areas.

PDMA spokesperson said here on Saturday that fruits, juices, milk, drinking water and bread were included in dry ration dispatched to the stranded tourists. In view of current situation, emergency had already been declared in Tehsil Murree, District Rawalpindi by the PDMA, he added. JI sets up rescue centre: A rescue center has been set up in Murree for providing relief to tourists, on the directions of Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

According to a JI spokesman, meals, heaters and accommodation has been arranged in Dukhtran-e- Islam Academy Murree building. Volunteers of Jamaat-e-Islami, Al-Khidmat Foundation are taking full part in relief activities, the spokesman added.

MWM grieved at Murree tragedy: Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of tourists stranded in Murree snowfall.

He demanded the administration expedite the relief activities. The safe evacuation of tourists in Murree is essential to avoid a major human tragedy. He said that the country’s welfare agencies, volunteers and locals of Murree should play their responsible role in this hour of need. He also urged the MWM volunteers to be ready to take part in the relief efforts.