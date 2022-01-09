Dar praises efforts to empower youth

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar here at UMT who inaugurated UMT CrossFit Centre.

According to a press release, Ibrahim Murad gave Usman Dar a brief overview of UMT’s curricular and extracurricular activities. He said UMT always empowers youth for the benefit of the nation. He expressed that ‘we are honoured to establish the first Jawan Markaz in any private university in the country that will cater to the needs of the future of Pakistan’.

Usman Dar appreciated UMT’s efforts for empowering youth. He said UMT was assisting the government to bring the talented youth forward and providing the best platform to perform. He said ‘we will establish Kamyab Jawan Markaz at UMT’.

He said the government recognised the importance of sports both for boys and girls for the empowerment of youth and gender equality. He added the youth was the most precious human capital of ‘our nation and they have to be provided with an enabling environment so they can contribute towards the economic growth of Pakistan’.