Dar praises efforts to empower youth

LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) president Ibrahim Hasan Murad met with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar here at UMT who inaugurated UMT CrossFit Centre.
According to a press release, Ibrahim Murad gave Usman Dar a brief overview of UMT’s curricular and extracurricular activities. He said UMT always empowers youth for the benefit of the nation. He expressed that ‘we are honoured to establish the first Jawan Markaz in any private university in the country that will cater to the needs of the future of Pakistan’.
Usman Dar appreciated UMT’s efforts for empowering youth. He said UMT was assisting the government to bring the talented youth forward and providing the best platform to perform. He said ‘we will establish Kamyab Jawan Markaz at UMT’.
He said the government recognised the importance of sports both for boys and girls for the empowerment of youth and gender equality. He added the youth was the most precious human capital of ‘our nation and they have to be provided with an enabling environment so they can contribute towards the economic growth of Pakistan’.
Islamabad: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board will complete modalities to hold guided tours to Leopard...
Islamabad : Sustainable Development Policy Institute and ILKE Foundation for Science, Culture and Education, Istanbul,...
Islamabad: The weather system producing rain and snowfall has started weakening and weather will remain clear in most...
Islamabad : DIG Awais Ahmed paid a visit to police station Sabzi Mandi and checked the record of cases of heinous...
Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 claimed no life from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in...
LAHORE: South Asia Partnership Pakistan and Aurat Foundation held a convention on women’s political participation...
Comments