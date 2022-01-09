CM extends full support to Bizenjo in hour of need

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar assured Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for extending his full support for relief and rehabilitation of rain-affected people.

This assurance was made by the Chief Minister Punjab while talking to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus on telephone.

Both leaders discussed political issues and the situation of rains and snowfall in Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan apprised the Punjab Chief Minister about the damage caused by rains and he also informed him about relief activities.

Chief Minister Buzdar said the Punjab Government stood with Balochistan’s regime to help victims in this hour of need.

The Chief Minister Balochistan expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Punjab for expressing solidarity.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six children due to the collapse of a wall in Sadiqabad.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured children.

Usman Buzdar also sought a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Minister grieved at loss of lives: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that road closures due to heavy snowfall hampered relief operations in the area; however, Pak Army soldiers and relief teams had been mobilised to rescue the tourists.

The minister appealed to tourists, especially families, to refrain from travelling to Murree and Galiyat.

“The evacuation of stranded visitors is our foremost priority,” he said and added that resources were being utilised to clear the roads of the area with snow.