PNCA exhibits works of 15 artists

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts held an art exhibition in collaboration with Nomad Gallery.

Titled 'The Golden Hour', the event displayed works of 15 artists from across the country that showed their creativity and originality through the medium of arts.

Culture minister Shafqat Mahmood inaugurated the show and appreciated all artists and met them. He said the arts were a powerful and important part of what united people.

"Arts celebrate our differences while connecting us through communal experience," he said.

The event is an annual one for senior and emerging artists and art lovers to gather, connect, practice and promote art, under the umbrella of Studio Ali Sajid and the National Artists Association of Pakistan.

Minister Shafqat along with Nageen Hayat distributed certificates to the participating artists.

Nageen Hayat said the Golden hour was a show of 15 renowned plein air artists exploring the northern areas including Naran, Babusar Top, Hunza and Khunjarab, capturing nature's beauty with their creative originality and technical skills in their chosen mediums. The show will continue until Jan 10 at Gallery no. 2 of the PNCA.